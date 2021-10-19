POLICE in Petauke have recorded a report of Malicious Damage to Property in which a motor vehicle belonging to PF vice-president Given Lubinda had its right door glass smashed, valued at K8,000. In a statement, Tuesday, Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred on October, 18 at around 21:25 hours when Lubinda was on his way back from a radio programme. He said a stone was alleged to have been used to damage the motor vehicle, and that police were investigating the matter. “Police in Petauke recorded a...
