Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19

Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19By Julia Malunga on 18 Apr 2020
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, all from Kafue.
At a media briefing, Dr Chilufya said the new cases include an eight-year-old girl.
Meanwhile, he said three people had recovered and were discharged from isolation facilities.
The cumulative total is now 57 while the death toll remains 2.
Full story later.
