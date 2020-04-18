Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, all from Kafue.

At a media briefing, Dr Chilufya said the new cases include an eight-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, he said three people had recovered and were discharged from isolation facilities.

The cumulative total is now 57 while the death toll remains 2.

Full story later.