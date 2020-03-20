Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – KatamboBy Julia Malunga on 20 Mar 2020
AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Katambo says Zambia has enough maize and that the shortage in some parts of the country is being caused by unscrupulous traders who are buying mealie meal in bulk.
But Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) programmes manager Chimuka Nachibika questioned why government was not offloading the same maize to the market if they claimed to have enough maize to satisfy huge demand.
In an interview, Katambo said that mealie meal shortages in some parts of the country were caused by a distorted supply of maize, triggered by unscrupulous traders that had hoarded huge quantities of the commodity.
He explained that government had signed contracts with commercial farmers for the production of early maize to boost the country’s supply and insisted that the country had sufficient maize stocks to meet demand.
“We have contracts with the commercial farmers for the early maize; this is one way of boosting maize production in the country. The commercial farmers and the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) have gone into contracts to do early maize production and they will produce about 144,000 metric tonnes, which they have already produced, which will be ready by April/June. There is no shortage. We are supplying the millers that have got their stocks; FRA (Food Reserve Agency) is supplying and subsidizing millers. I was supposed to issue a ministerial statement; it is only because we adjourned, but we will be keeping the nation informed. The country is very much secure and there is no shortage; those were just created by unscrupulous traders who took advantage by buying in bulk and depriving the common person to buy accordingly,” said Katambo.
But in a separate interview, Nachibika said millers were accessing maize at a higher price, which had resulted in high mealie meal prices.
“There is no co-ordination between what the Minister and the millers are saying that there is enough grain. If there is enough grain, why can’t they offload it to the millers? We expected the co-ordination between the position of the Ministry and the millers themselves. It is very simple: if government wants to intervene in this process, there is no need to tell the millers to reduce the prices despite the millers buying maize at an escalated price. What government should have done is just to offload the maize that they have to the market, this is basic economics! When the supply and demand is less, then, definitely, the prices will go down. But if there is no supply and demand is high, this is why we are seeing escalation of prices because the millers are also accessing maize at a high price. They are adding value to the grain and they have to sell it at a very high price for them to be able to get profits. Basically, it is a simple analysis that government needs to come in, offload what they have, through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), and if they offload, then the millers will be able to access maize at a cheaper price and the price of mealie meal will go down,” said Nachibika.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo - 20 Mar 2020
- Chamber of Mines to review coronavirus contingency plans - 20 Mar 2020
- ACC nabs UTH security guard for corrupt practices - 20 Mar 2020
- Govt’s decision to cease business with Prime TV killing local companies – MLC - 19 Mar 2020
- I haven’t been bought by PF, insists Kasonso - 19 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia confirms 2 COVID-19 cases (9,661 views)
- Bill 10 will haunt PF - Hichilema (8,134 views)
- Our former student didn’t graduate because he failed 1 course, UNZA tells court (7,370 views)
- Robbers steal money, T-bone, cellphones from Matebeto (6,289 views)
- I haven’t been bought by PF, insists Kasonso (5,705 views)
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo
- Walid no longer IMS boss, witness tells court
- Govt insincere in attributing kwacha free-fall to COVID-19 – ActionAid
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Parley adjournment God-given opportunity to campaign for Bill 10 – Lubinda
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
- Unscrupulous traders increasing mealie meal prices – Katambo
- Walid no longer IMS boss, witness tells court
- Govt insincere in attributing kwacha free-fall to COVID-19 – ActionAid
- SAA scraps 162 flights in response to coronavirus
- Nigerian pleads not guilty to trafficking hashish oil
- Any opinion away from a court ruling is not important – Sakwiba
- UNZA resorts to e-learning amidst COVID-19 outbreak
- Chamber of Mines to review coronavirus contingency plans
- Arresting mealie meal customers signals a failed state
- ACC nabs UTH security guard for corrupt practices
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article