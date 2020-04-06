FRA must offer good crop prices in 2020 season, urge Sinda farmers

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
FRA must offer good crop prices in 2020 season, urge Sinda farmersBy Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 6 Apr 2020
SINDA District Agricultural Committee chairperson Laiva Zulu has challenged government to come up with good crop prices if farmers are to sell their produce to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) during the forthcoming marketing season.
In an interview, Zulu revealed that what compelled farmers to sell their crops to briefcase buyers was because government offered lower prices, coupled with the usual delays in paying them.
Zulu, therefore, suggested that the FRA should prepare to buy maize at attractive prices to incentivise farmers in offloading their produce to the Agency ahead of this year’s crop marketing season.
The FRA set last year’s maize purchase price at K110 per 50Kg bag, an increase of K40 from the 2018 crop marketing season.
“…As you plan for FRA, think of us, and when you think of us, you will see that farmers won’t rush to sell the produce to briefcase buyers. What chases farmers away to briefcase buyers from the FRA market is the price and government’s delay to pay farmers. Not only that, briefcase buyers take advantage when the government waits for moisture content. We are appealing to government to consider us with a compassionate view. We ask government to sit down and make proper arrangements for farmers, and if things work out for the benefit of a farmer, then a farmer won’t fail to take their crops to FRA,” Zulu said.
He, however, described briefcase buyers as “thieves who steal from farmers” using their dubious means.
“This year, government gave us inputs in good time and the rainfall pattern was okay. I, therefore, warn farmers that please, please, let’s not rush to sell our produce to briefcase buyers. Briefcase buyers just cover our faces so that they steal from us. Let’s be wise and vigilant, let’s put our hearts at ease….let’s ensure we sell our crops to the FRA because it is our ginnery where we get help when we are in problems. Let’s not take everything to briefcase buyers; these are after business and they don’t mind about our hunger,” said Zulu, who also called on traditional leaders to deal with farmers that sold their crop fields because they undermined food security.Related Items
-
Trending
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us? (15,334 views)
- Govt declares UNZA new residence a quarantine facility (5,070 views)
- Govt will start distributing free masks - Chilufya (4,434 views)
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects? (4,226 views)
- Kampyongo, Ng'andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 - Chilufya (1,995 view)
- Management studying UNZALARU’s petition against Mwanza, Bukowa – VC
- UPND blames Nangula loss on COVID-19
- Kampyongo’s mockery of people on ARVs unacceptable – NAC
- It’s inhuman for Chanda to undermine HH’s donation of soap, sanitisers – UPND
- FRA must offer good crop prices in 2020 season, urge Sinda farmers
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Management studying UNZALARU’s petition against Mwanza, Bukowa – VC
- UPND blames Nangula loss on COVID-19
- Kampyongo’s mockery of people on ARVs unacceptable – NAC
- It’s inhuman for Chanda to undermine HH’s donation of soap, sanitisers – UPND
- FRA must offer good crop prices in 2020 season, urge Sinda farmers
- Corporal punishment is illegal, it’s assault – Mwenye
- Hong Kong Bar Association urge Zambia’s judiciary to seriously reconsider Sangwa’s suspension
- Lockdown, but don’t quarantine trade, Mutati tells SADC, COMESA
- Samfya Beach project to continue despite the floods, says Council
- Ex court official gets 7 years for obtaining money by false pretences
- Panic buying causing artificial food shortages, laments Mwakalombe
- Free-falling kwacha suffocating businesses – Muhanya Solar
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article