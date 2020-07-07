Energy Minister Matthews Nkhuwa speaks during the launch of the Total Zambia head office in Lusaka’s Northmead area on October 16, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Mathew Nkhuwa contradicted himself when he said that all electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the country is Common Carrier after issuing Statutory Instrument Number 57 (SI 57) because he specifically targeted CEC, says the Kitwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry. And the Chamber has insisted that government ought to play the role of a fair referee and not pick sides in any commercial dispute among business players. Speaking during the inaugural “Strictly Business” programme on Kitwe-based YAR FM, Friday, Chamber vice-president in charge of commerce Emmanuel Mbambiko...