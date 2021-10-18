THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has launched a Market Price Index (MPI), which is a list of prices governing the delivery of goods and services. Speaking during the launch, Friday, ZPPA director general Idah Chella said the objective of the Market Price Index was to ensure efficiency, effectiveness and value for money in the public procurement system. She said the implementation of the market price index was in line with government’s overall policy direction of procuring at the right price, right quality and timely delivery. “As ZPPA, we are...



