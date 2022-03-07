INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says it’s not right to expect all issues in the country to be resolved in UPND’s first budget. Milupi was responding to a question from Chitambo PF member of parliament Remember Mutale in Parliament, Friday. Mutale wanted to find out why government did not have money to complete the Milenge-Kasanka road despite the budget being passed. “The honourable member for Chitambo is a very intelligent person and very experienced and I’m sure he understands the process of running entities especially vis-à-vis applications…...



