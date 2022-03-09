THE Zambia Tax Platform (ZTP) has called on the government to put in place protectionism measures that can encourage domestic businesses to be more productive and competitive and attain quality assurance of international standards. In a statement, Tuesday, ZTP Private Sector Enhancement Expert Ellen Makinishi stated that the progress made by the country in harnessing the diversification agenda for sustainable and inclusive growth leaves much to be desired. “Economic diversification remains a challenge for most developing countries more so for countries whose economies are small, landlocked, and dominated by primary…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.