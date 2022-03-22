Absa Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mizinga Melu makes her contribution at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning post budget townhall symposium at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on November 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

BANKERS Association of Zambia (BAZ) chairperson Mizinga Melu says it is encouraging to see that financial inclusion numbers have increased to 60.4 percent, 10 years after the Financial Literacy Week was launched. And Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says this year’s Financial Literacy Week theme “Build your Future: Be Money Smart” is anchored on the importance of planning for one’s future through making prudent and well-informed financial decisions. Speaking during the launch of this years’ public awareness campaign for the Financial Literacy Week activities, Monday, Melu recalled that…...