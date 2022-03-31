THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of petrol from K21.96 to 26.50 per litter, while the price of diesel has gone up by K4.68, from 21.54 to K26.22. The ERB has also increased the price of kerosene from K15.39 to K19.32 per litter. Announcing the development, ERB board chairman Reynolds Bowa said the increase was necessitated by the continued strain in the global oil supply, mainly due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. More details coming…… To continue reading this premium content, login to your account...



