THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the prices of petroleum products by K1.20 Petrol and K3.04 for Diesel. ERB has, however, reduced the price of Kerosene by 65 ngwee for the month of October. ERB has also commenced full regulations of the retail price Jet A1 at airport and shall, going forward, determine applicable prices on a monthly basis. Addressing the media, Friday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the increase was due to the changes in pump prices and the posted airfield prices were due to the trends in the global petroleum prices and the exchange rate of the US Dollar to the Zambian Kwacha between the last and the current price review. “The Energy Regulation Board has…...



