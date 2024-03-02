THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has revealed that the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka now stands at K10,307.01, indicating an increase of K751.48 from the K9,555.53 recorded in January 2024. In a statement, Friday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka attributed the increment to the rise in prices of various food items. “JCTR’s recent evaluations have revealed an alarming rise in living expenses concerning essential commodities with an upward adjustment of 7.9 percent in comparison to January, 2024. The cost of living for a family of five as measured by JCTR Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) in February 2024 in Lusaka now stands at K10, 307.01. This marks a...



