THE Auditor General’s Special Report on the procurement of petroleum products from 2019 to 2021 has revealed that Tazama Petroleum Products Limited (TPPL) failed to recover a debt totaling K344, 513, 942 from seven Oil Marketing Companies as at January 31, 2024. The report highlighted that TPPL had provided credit facilities to 20 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The report, however, revealed that as at January 31, 2024, outstanding amounts totaling K344,513,942 remained uncollected from seven OMCs, with some debts outstanding for periods exceeding eight years. The report indicated that Kapesika Energy and Petroleum had an outstanding debt of approximately K328,709,547. “During the period under review, amounts totalling K57,852,329,067 were generated by TPPL from the sale of 6,287,652.71 m3 of various...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.