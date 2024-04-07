THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it collected a total revenue of K28,469.1 billion against the K28,129.9 billion target for the first quarter of 2024. ZRA says the collection indicates that the authority exceeded its target by K339.1 million. Making a presentation during the Economics Association of Zambia Annual General Meeting, ZRA Acting Commissioner for Business Facilitation Division Richard Kasapa said in 2024, the authority was expected to collect K125.3 billion. “In 2024, ZRA is expected to collect K125.3 billion or 19.7 percent of GDP. This is a growth of 21.5 percent from the 2023 target. Over the last few years ZRA’s targets have steeply risen, increasing by 111.1 percent relative to 2021. So this is important again to follow...



