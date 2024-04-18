Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the “stamp” that Zambia had defaulted on its debt had negatively affected investments in the country. Speaking in an interview with World Bank Group Managing Director (Operations) Anna Bjerde at the Spring Meetings in the US, Dr Musokotwane thanked the IMF and the World Bank for the continued financial assistance to Zambia’s economy. “I want to thank the World Bank and the IMF on behalf of Zambia for the support you have been providing to us in the debt restructuring process and also the financing that you are providing in the case of the World Bank, mostly grants for this year. So it is time to sit and exchange the way...