NATIONAL Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) president Saul Simujika says the 13 percent salary increment awarded to Mopani Copper Mines PLC unionised workers translates into about a K840 increment for the lowest paid and K1,400 for the highest remunerated employees. On Tuesday, Mopani announced that it had awarded a 13 percent salary increment to all its unionised employees, making it the highest in the mining sector. In an interview, Wednesday, Simujika applauded the increment, while revealing that the mine would employ about 440 more workers. “For us that is a good move and we are happy that our members have accepted us to move in that direction. Of course, their expectation was higher than what we have gotten....



