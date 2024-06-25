FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says government will reduce budgetary allocations to most ministries by about 35 percent in order to fund the supplementary budget. Musokotwane has also revealed that government intends to borrow money in order to pay for fuel arrears. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Musokotwane said part of the supplementary budget which was presented last week would be funded by a grant from the World Bank. “First of all, we are getting wonderful support from the international community. I don’t know how much I can thank the World Bank. This support is coming not as a new loan but as free money, grants. We have also received very good support from the IMF and these...



