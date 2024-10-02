MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says people should allow an increment in electricity tariffs. Dr Musokotwane says there is a limit to what the government can subsidise. Speaking during the Deloitte Breakfast engagement, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said life become expensive without electricity. “The experts have always been telling us that this dependency on hydropower is dangerous, let’s have a mix. The thing though is that the mixture, if you move away from hydro to [other] sources, power becomes a little bit more expensive. This is what the experts say, not me. The experts have been saying we need to allow for the price of power to go up so that we facilitate a more balanced mixture...



