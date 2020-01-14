Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal

A 28-year-old businesswoman of Lusaka has been dragged to court for allegedly obtaining money from another by falsely pretending that she would employ her dependent in the Zambia Police Service.

In this matter, Precious Himululi is facing one count of obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on September 28, 2019, in Lusaka, Himululi with intent to deceive or defraud obtained K10,000 cash from Encyla Chipwata by falsely pretending that she would employ her dependent in the Zambia Police Service when in fact not.

When the matter was called for allocation, Himululi, who is on police bond was not before court.

She is expected to appear before Magistrate Jenipher Bwalya for plea.

In another matter, four Pembe Milling Company security guards have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing empty sacks from the company.

In this matter, Pachalo Chanda, 32; Webby Kapesa, 29; Paul Simungala, 25, and Shadreck Chikola, 25, all of Lusaka are charged with theft by servant, contrary to Section 272 and 278 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that between December 22, 2019, and December 23, 2019, in Lusaka, the three being persons employed by Pembe Milling Company as security guards, jointly and whilst acting together, stole 16 bales 500 x 50 kilogrammes of empty sacks valued at K29,000, property of the said employer.

The four will be appearing before Magistrate Alice Walusiku for plea.