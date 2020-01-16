Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 16 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 15 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 15 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 15 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 15 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfastBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
A 44-year-old housemaid who was dragged to court for allegedly administering poison to breakfast prepared for her female boss has pleaded guilty in the Lusaka High Court.
Naomi Muyemba had initially pleaded not guilty in the last sitting but opted to change plea when the matter came up on Wednesday before High Court judge Ruth Chibabuka.
Particulars of the offence are that on July 6, 2019 in Lusaka, Muyemba jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown unlawfully and with intent to harm, administered unknown poison to four slices of bread meant for Petronella Nkumbakwa.
Facts in this matter are that in July last year, Muyemba with intent to harm, maliciously administered unknown poison to four slices of bread and fried eggs meant for her boss Nkumbakwa, a manager at TATA Zambia Limited.
Nkumbakwa started preparing herself for work and by the time she was done, her maid Muyemba had finished preparing her breakfast.
But since she was late, she could not eat at home, opting to carry the breakfast.
While driving on Chilimbulu road, Nkumbakwa discovered black substance in powder form on the four slices of bread and eggs that Muyemba packed for her breakfast.
She later took the substance to the Food and Drugs Laboratory at the University Teaching Hospital where it was tested and indicated that it was poison.
Muyemba was later apprehended in connection with the offence.
After being interrogated, Muyemba led the police to her employer’s residence and also led them to her bedroom where a variety of traditional medicines was discovered including the poison in her bag.
Justice Chibabuka convicted Muyemba upon her on admission of guilt.
In mitigation, Muyemba through her lawyer from the Legal Aid Board pleaded with the court to exercise maximum leniency on her, saying she was a first offender, deserving leniency of the court.
The lawyer said Muyemba was remorseful for her actions and that she promised never to repeat the offence once given a second chance.
“The now convict is remorseful and vows never to repeat the same offence if given a second chance. She tells me that she endevours to live a crime free life,” Muyemba’s lawyer said.
Her lawyer asked the court to consider the fact that her client readily pleaded guilty, therefore not wasting the court’s time and resources.
Justice Chibabuka however, said she would sentence Muyemba today.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast - 16 Jan 2020
- Lusaka lawyer in court for issuing dishonored cheques - 15 Jan 2020
- Two ministers, Lungu’s daughter sue Diggers over Mukula smuggling exposè - 15 Jan 2020
- Chief Kakumbi fights his dethronement - 15 Jan 2020
- FAZ aspiring presidential candidate seeks to halt provincial elections - 15 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM (4,552 views)
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer (3,188 views)
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda (3,127 views)
- Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé (2,681 views)
- Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal (1,721 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Bus drivers protest “unfair impounding” by police officers16 Jan 2020
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We don’t play politics of empty promises, says Kampyongo15 Jan 2020
-
Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM15 Jan 2020
- 15 Jan 2020
-
PF Central Committee’s Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others – Panji Kaunda15 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
No motive established ??? Seriously !! I am shocked that sentencing is proceeding without establishing motive