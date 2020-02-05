Court jails man 6 months for insulting his parents

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Court jails man 6 months for insulting his parentsBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 5 Feb 2020
The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man of New Chilenje area to six months’ imprisonment with hard labour for using vulgar language against his parents.
Michael Banda was in this matter charged with two counts of using insulting language.
It was alleged that on November 4, last year in Lusaka, Banda used insulting language on his father Tanisulani Banda and mother Ainely Mumba, conduct likely to give provocation to his parents so as to cause them break the public peace.
Banda had pleaded not guilty to the charges before Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku and trial commenced.
But his parents, the arresting officer and other witnesses testified against him.
And when the matter came up, Monday, the Court found the accused with a case to answer and put him on his defence.
When the Court interpreter was explaining his rights, Banda said he had nothing to say in defence as the allegations were true.
Magistrate Walusiku then read the charges to Banda again, to which he admitted, saying he did not know what came over him.
Banda added that he did not know that insulting was a crime.
Facts in this matter were that on the material day, Banda went home and found his parents.
He insulted his mother and father’s private parts, the conduct likely to provoke the two as it was not the first time.
They reported Banda to Chilenje Police Station where he was interviewed, but he failed to give a satisfactory answer.
He was later charged and arrested for the subject offence and under warn and caution statement, Banda admitted the charge.
In mitigation, Banda asked the Court for leniency, saying what he did was bad and that he had learnt a lesson during the time spent in custody.
Sentencing him, Magistrate Walusiku noted that Banda was a first offender who had not wasted the court’s time by pleading guilty.
The magistrate, however, said what Banda did was wrong as he insulted his own old biological parents.
She said for the parents to report him to police and testify in court, it meant Banda was a problem.
Magistrate Walusiku sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour in count one and two, which sentences would run consecutively.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Court jails man 6 months for insulting his parents - 5 Feb 2020
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu - 5 Feb 2020
- Chita Lodge denies participating in Kaizer’s alleged assault on 4 men - 4 Feb 2020
- Soko sues RTSA for breach of contract - 4 Feb 2020
- Woman drags daughter to court over illegal sale of her property - 3 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (4,463 views)
- Woman drags daughter to court over illegal sale of her property (3,680 views)
- Corruption in Chilubi by PF clever devils (2,363 views)
- Kasonso backs PF, as Katuka says he's not a true Red (2,276 views)
- We don't pry into people's phones but there's lawful interception - ZICTA (1,991 view)
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Mucheleka accuses Freedom of threatening cops in Chilubi5 Feb 2020
-
LAZ calls for new Constitution Amendment Bill5 Feb 2020
-
Police arrest UPND MP for malicious damage5 Feb 2020
-
Court jails man 6 months for insulting his parents5 Feb 2020
-
Ndola man to serve 9 yrs for attempted rape5 Feb 2020
-
Police refute UPND claims that PF cadres murdered 2 of their officials5 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article