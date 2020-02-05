Court jails man 6 months for insulting his parents

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man of New Chilenje area to six months’ imprisonment with hard labour for using vulgar language against his parents.

Michael Banda was in this matter charged with two counts of using insulting language.

It was alleged that on November 4, last year in Lusaka, Banda used insulting language on his father Tanisulani Banda and mother Ainely Mumba, conduct likely to give provocation to his parents so as to cause them break the public peace.

Banda had pleaded not guilty to the charges before Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku and trial commenced.

But his parents, the arresting officer and other witnesses testified against him.

And when the matter came up, Monday, the Court found the accused with a case to answer and put him on his defence.

When the Court interpreter was explaining his rights, Banda said he had nothing to say in defence as the allegations were true.

Magistrate Walusiku then read the charges to Banda again, to which he admitted, saying he did not know what came over him.

Banda added that he did not know that insulting was a crime.

Facts in this matter were that on the material day, Banda went home and found his parents.

He insulted his mother and father’s private parts, the conduct likely to provoke the two as it was not the first time.

They reported Banda to Chilenje Police Station where he was interviewed, but he failed to give a satisfactory answer.

He was later charged and arrested for the subject offence and under warn and caution statement, Banda admitted the charge.

In mitigation, Banda asked the Court for leniency, saying what he did was bad and that he had learnt a lesson during the time spent in custody.

Sentencing him, Magistrate Walusiku noted that Banda was a first offender who had not wasted the court’s time by pleading guilty.

The magistrate, however, said what Banda did was wrong as he insulted his own old biological parents.

She said for the parents to report him to police and testify in court, it meant Banda was a problem.

Magistrate Walusiku sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour in count one and two, which sentences would run consecutively.