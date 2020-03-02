Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000

A 30-YEAR-OLD banker of Atlas Mara has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing about 54,000 British pounds and over US$38,000 belonging to the bank.

In this matter, Regis Phiri of Lusaka’s Makeni area is facing 12 counts of theft by servant and fraudulent false accounting.

In count one, it is alleged that on July 5, last year, Phiri, the son of former Intelligence chief Regis Phiri, being employed as a banker at Atlas Mara, with intent to defraud, made eight false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 12,000 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 45939700, when in fact not.

In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri stole 12,000 British pounds, the property of Atlas Mara Bank.

In count three, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made 11 false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 16,500 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 48544800, when in fact not.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri stole 16,500 British pounds, the property of Atlas Mara Bank.

In count five, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made ten false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of US$15, 000 was deposited and authorised on account number 48559200, when in fact not.

In count six, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri stole US$15,000, the property of Atlas Mara Bank.

In count seven, it is alleged that on June 29, 2019, Phiri with intent to defraud, made 11 false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 16, 500 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 48544800, when in fact not.

In count eight, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri stole the 16,500 British pounds.

In count nine, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made six false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of 9,000 British pounds was deposited and authorised on account number 45939700, when in fact not.

In count 10, it is alleged that on the same date, Phiri stole the 9,000 British pounds.

In count 11, is alleged that on the same date, Phiri, with intent to defraud, made 16 false entries in the Atlas Mara card management system using bank officers’ credentials to show that a payment of US$23,500 was deposited and authorised on account number 48559200, when in fact not.

And in the last count, it is alleged that Phiri stole the US$23,500.

When the matter came up on Friday, before Lusaka Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Phiri pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter comes up on April 2, 2020 for trial.