ZICTA social media officer testifies in Luanshya man’s defamation of the president case

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
ZICTA social media officer testifies in Luanshya man’s defamation of the president caseBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 17 Mar 2020
A STATE witness has testified that the complaint of a Luanshya man allegedly insulting President Edgar Lungu during a phone-in programme on Millennium Radio was referred to the Zambia Police Service as it fell out of ZICTA’s mandate to investigate.
Boniface Sianankange, a Social Media Compliance officer from ZICTA, told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that this was after ZICTA received a complaint from Millennium Radio regarding misuse of telecommunications services.
This is a matter in which Fred Maanya is charged with defamation of the President but he pleaded not guilty.
Particulars of the offence allege that on March 28, 2019 in Lusaka, Maanya with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule, published insulting matter by word of mouth.
Previously, Martin Akende, the station manager at Millennium Radio Station, testified that he was shocked and confused when a man who said he was from Kabwe, called the station during the ‘Meal breakfast show’ and insulted President Lungu.
He said the caller first started by commending the Head of State for opening Mulungushi Textiles in Central Province, before insulting him.
“The caller was using Bemba. When he started contributing, he started by saying ‘ndefwaya ukutasha ba President elo bakesa mu kwisula Mulungushi. Ndefwaya ukubatotela… (I want to thank the President as he comes to open Mulungushi [Textiles], I want to thank him)’. At that time, I asked him when the President was going to go to Kabwe. He went on to say ‘ba Lungu b****a bwenu p****’. At that point, I cut the line,” Akende said.
He said his boss, Patricia Chibiliti, reported the matter to ZICTA as the system he uses on air did not show the numbers of the callers.
In cross examination by defence lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, Akende said he could not identify the person who made the call because he does not know him but knows the voice which called the radio station.
And when the matter came up before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale for continued trial, Monday, Sianankange testified that on the material day, ZICTA received a complaint from Millennium Radio that around 06:50 hours, a person who introduced himself as Chanda from Kabwe called the station and praised the President on his intention to open Mulungushi Textiles.
He added that in the middle of that call, the caller changed the tone of the conversation and started insulting the Head of State using derogatory remarks.
“After praising the Head of State that ‘twatasha sana ba Lungu pakwisula Mulungushi Textiles kuno ku Kabwe’, he went on to say ‘kwena ba Lungu twami tasha sana. B****a bwenu, p****’. At that point, the presenters were shocked and cut him,” the witness said.
Sianankange told the court that the nature of the complaint fell out of ZICTA’s mandate to investigate and was therefore, referred to Zambia Police for further investigations.
Asked in cross examination whether he did any investigations to connect the accused person to the alleged defamatory words, the witness said he did not.
Trial continues.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Evidence of illegal Mukula trade should be given to law enforcement agencies, not posted on the internet, Kapata tells court - 17 Mar 2020
- No party asset has been sold, UNIP official tells court - 17 Mar 2020
- ZICTA social media officer testifies in Luanshya man’s defamation of the president case - 17 Mar 2020
- 5 Lusaka residents sue State, LCC seeking damages after Lusambo demolished houses - 17 Mar 2020
- Lusaka lawyer wants his alleged abuse of judicial process case determined on merit - 17 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Save us the embarrassment, step down, KBF tells Lungu (8,491 views)
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI (6,089 views)
- Coronavirus responsible for free-failing Kwacha - Wina (5,764 views)
- The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa (5,336 views)
- What's PF's interest in the CEC, Zesco deal? (4,333 views)
- It’s deceitful to blame coronavirus for Kwacha fall – HH
- Evidence of illegal Mukula trade should be given to law enforcement agencies, not posted on the internet, Kapata tells court
- Govt imposes sanctions on Prime TV over coronavirus adverts
- Your action against Sangwa is illegal, Wynter tells Chief Justice
- I’ll continue harassing those who buy mealie meal in bulk, vows Lusambo
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- It’s deceitful to blame coronavirus for Kwacha fall – HH
- Evidence of illegal Mukula trade should be given to law enforcement agencies, not posted on the internet, Kapata tells court
- Govt imposes sanctions on Prime TV over coronavirus adverts
- Your action against Sangwa is illegal, Wynter tells Chief Justice
- I’ll continue harassing those who buy mealie meal in bulk, vows Lusambo
- No party asset has been sold, UNIP official tells court
- Govt shuts all schools to prevent COVID-19 outbreak
- ZICTA social media officer testifies in Luanshya man’s defamation of the president case
- PF youths rise against their national chairman
- 5 Lusaka residents sue State, LCC seeking damages after Lusambo demolished houses
- Lusaka lawyer wants his alleged abuse of judicial process case determined on merit
- PF returns with Bill 10, as Sangwa urges MPs to reject it
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article