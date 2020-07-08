NEWS Diggers Media Limited has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that the donation of K1,000,000 worth of supplies by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to the Ministry of Health to help in the mitigation and containment of COVID-19 does not make the authority independent of government. The media house has further submitted that pursuant to the provisions of the NAPSA Act, government exercises extensive control over NAPSA through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and Parliament. This is a matter in which NAPSA has sued ADD president...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.