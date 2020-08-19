Former ZAF Commander Eric Chimese (r) speaks to his lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube at Lusaka Magistrates' Court premises shortly after he appeared in Court on November 18, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Magistrate Alice Walusiku has set free Zambia Air Force (ZAF) colonel Dexter Maseka who was accused of lying before court that he knew nothing about properties allegedly belonging to former ZAF commander Eric Chimese in Ibex Hill. Magistrate Walusiku acquitted Maseka after she failed to connect him to the offence of Perjury. In this matter, Maseka, a 43-year-old procurement officer of Chamba valley was charged with one count of Perjury. Particulars of the offence alleged that on July 9, 2019 in Lusaka, Maseka gave false information to Magistrate Nsunge...