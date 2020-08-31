THE Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has sued Zesco Limited and its director strategy and corporate affairs, Patrick Mwila, in the Lusaka High Court claiming damages for accusing it of denying access to its meters and reporting inaccurate metering data, thereby defrauding Zesco of US$67.2 million. CEC has also sued Zambia Daily Mail Limited, stating that Mwila was quoted in that newspaper accusing CEC of lacking transparency. It now wants an order of injunction to restrain the defendants whether by themselves, their servants, agents, officers, or otherwise from making and publishing...



