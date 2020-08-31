BUSINESSWOMAN and politician Faith Mushongo has dragged a Choppies Zambia Limited store manager to the Lusaka High Court for accusing her of stealing goods from the shop concealed in her bag. She laments that she was subjected to a feeling of shame, low esteem, as she was unjustly accused of being a thief to the extent of the said store manager invading her privacy by conducting a search on her. Mushongo has sued Choppies Zambia Limited and Martin Mwape, a store manager for the Matero outlet, seeking damages for defamation...



