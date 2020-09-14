LUSAKA lawyer and former president Rupiah Banda’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Dickson Jere, has dragged economist Noel Nkoma to the Lusaka High Court for allegedly accusing him of being a liar and an attention seeker in one of the Whatsapp groups. The alleged defamatory words were uttered following Jere’s eulogy in honour of Director-General of the Zambia Security and Intelligence Services, Samuel Nkhoma. Jere, who is also a journalist, is seeking damages for malicious falsehood and libel as well as aggravated damages. According to a statement of...



