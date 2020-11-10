A 51-YEAR-OLD University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer has been dragged to court for allegedly indecently assaulting a female. Austin Mbozi is facing one count of indecent assault on females, contrary to section 137 (1) of the penal code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. It is alleged that Mbozi on September 28, 2020, in Lusaka did unlawfully and indecently assault a female. However, when the matter came up yesterday before Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile, the State informed the Court that the accused person, who is on police bond, was not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.