A CATERING and recreation company has sued Evelyn Hone College in the Lusaka High Court, demanding damages for breach of contract and inconvenience. Kalayim Investment Limited which was a tenant at the institution is further demanding over K800,000 for the renovations and improvements it made to the business premises, among others. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Tuesday, Kalayim Investment explained that on December 5, 2016, it entered and signed a tenancy agreement with Evelyn Hone College as Landlord and Tenant which was renewed in...
Menu