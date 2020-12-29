THE Kitwe Magistrate court has sentenced two men to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a motor vehicle worth K20,000. Daniel Mwale, 30, of Luangwa Township and Komani Kaunda of Mulenga Township were charged with theft of motor vehicle contrary to the laws of Zambia It is alleged that the accused, on November 15, 2020 stole one motor vehicle namely a Toyota Corolla VVTI registration number 92 valued at K20,000, the property of Silwamba Modson. Appearing before Resident Magistrate Malota Phiri for plea, the accused person’s pleaded guilty...



