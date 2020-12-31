FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ATTORNEY GENERAL Likando Kalaluka has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that the disciplinary action against Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa was as a result of the lawmaker’s failure to follow laid-down rules of parliamentary practice and procedure. And Kalaluka adds that freedom of speech and debate in Parliament is not without limits as it is only guaranteed within certain parameters in line with parliamentary practice and procedure. In this matter, Mweetwa has petitioned the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that the Speaker’s ruling that found...