THE State has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss the judicial review proceedings by former senior assistant Intelligence Officer in the Office of the President at KKIA, Bangladesh Mombelela, in which she is challenging her dismissal from the service. However, Mombelela has argued that the application by the State to dismiss the judicial review proceedings has no merit and should be thrown out by the Court. On September 21, last year, the Lusaka High Court granted Mombelela leave to commence judicial review against the decision of the Office of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.