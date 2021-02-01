NEWLY appointed Chief Shakumbila, Netta Shakumbila, and two others have submitted to the Lusaka High Court that Patrick Chibamba ceased to be Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people in Mumbwa District on October 11, last year, when he was dethroned on account of gross misconduct. They add that Chibamba was properly and lawfully removed from the throne for gross misconduct by the Shakumbila Royal Family. Meanwhile, the three have asked the court not to grant Chibamba an order of interim prohibitive injunction to prevent what he perceives to be...



