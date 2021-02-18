THE Anti-Corruption Commission has argued that Charles Loyana, a Zambian who is among the three people who have sued it over the infamous 48 houses, did not challenge the forfeiture proceedings that were instituted by the commission despite being served with the notice of intention to have the said properties forfeited to the State. ACC adds that Loyana, in a statement dated May 16, 2018, told the commission that he owns only two properties, that is, one in Chilenje and the other in Chalala. Meanwhile, ACC has further submitted to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.