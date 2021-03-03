FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has argued that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema will not be prejudiced by rendering a holistic account on the acquisition of his wealth. Nawakwi has submitted that the case in which Hichilema has sued her for libel is a fit and proper case to be determined by the Lusaka High Court. In this matter, Hichilema sued Nawakwi in the Lusaka High Court over claims that he sold to himself a house which belonged to Lima Bank in Kabulonga during the privatisation process. Hichilema is seeking damages for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.