NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga flanked by her husband who is also party chairperson for education Professor Muyenga Atanga addresses journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka on February 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

BARELY a week after they discontinued a case against their “expelled” leader, the Joseph Akafumba-led NDC have again dragged Chishimba Kambwili to the Lusaka High Court, seeking an injunction to restrain him from masquerading as NDC president or purporting to transact any business in the party’s name. Bridget Atanga, suing in her capacity as NDC secretary general, wants a declaration that the gathering held by Kambwili and his cohorts on February 27, 2021, in Luanshya District, which purported to suspend some party members including herself, is null and void ab...