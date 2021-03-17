A POLICE officer has testified that he apprehended two of the UPND cadres accused of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace on the day their leader, Hakainde Hichilema, was being questioned at Police Headquarters. This is a matter in which 11 UPND supporters are charged with idle and disorderly persons, but pleaded not guilty. The accused persons are: Auckland Katamanga, 38, a general worker of Kafue; Habinga Mainza, 30, a security guard of John Laing; Marco Siyabukulu, 27, a chef of Ng’ombe Township; Joseph Mbuzi,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.