FOUR notorious Lusaka criminals, among them a 28-year-old woman, have been sentenced to five years imprisonment for theft from a motor vehicle. The criminals robbed a Zambezi Portland Cement security guard, Francis Kinda out of over K130,000. The security guard was sent by Zambezi Portland Cement managing director Gomeli Litana to withdraw the money and pay some workers on the company farm. This is in a matter where Owen Msimanga, 48, of house number 161 in Matero, Norman Nguni, 47, of house number 1126 Chunga Lusaka, Charles Lunga, 45, of...



