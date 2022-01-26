STATE House media director Clayson Hamasaka has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter a default judgement in his favor in a matter in which he is seeking damages for malicious and wrongful prosecution over his arrest in 2013 on charges of being in possession of obscene materials. In his affidavit in support of summons to enter judgement in default of appearance and defense, Hamasaka stated that on October 21,2021, he took an action against the state with summons being served on the defendant the following day, October 22,2021. Hamasaka…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.