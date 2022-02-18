THE Supreme Court has ruled that the actions of the liquidator prior to and post the purported liquidation of the Post Newspapers Limited, are of no legal effect whatsoever. And the Supreme Court has observed that presiding judge Sunday Nkonde acted in an unjudicial way by shutting down the doors of justice in the face of appellants. Meanwhile, The Supreme Court has ordered that Lusaka Lawyer Lewis Mosho should be joined to the winding up proceedings of The Post, before a different judge, so that he can bear personal liability…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.