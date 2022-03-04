THE Lundazi Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a former Chama District Council Secretary and two Constituency Development Fund committee chairpersons to 24 months simple imprisonment for corruption involving over K700,000. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Chipata has arrested and charged two Judiciary officials for corruption. In a statement, Thursday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe stated that former Chama District Council Secretary Yaphet Simpamba was charged with abuse of authority of office and was also jointly charged with two CDF committee chairpersons for willful failure to follow laid down procurement procedures and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.