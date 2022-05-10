Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has reserved a ruling to May 24, 2022, in a case in which former presidential press aide Amos Chanda wants the court to summon acting Anti-Corruption Commission director general Silumesi Muchula to testify. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha reserved ruling after the parties in the matter made their submissions. This is a matter in which Chanda, his wife Mable and sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga are charged with three counts of using insulting language and obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers. The accused are alleged to have insulted and…...