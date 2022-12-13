THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed two Lusaka men who were allegedly involved in the abduction of Pamela Chisumpa and 12 others in Lusaka’s Chalala area to the High Court for trial. Meanwhile, NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela has pleaded not guilty in the matter in which she is accused of publishing defamatory matters against State House media director Clayson Hamasaka on her Facebook page. In the first case, James Mulenga, 22, and Matthews Sikaonga, also 22 are facing 53 counts of aggravated robbery, abduction, assault, and rape, among other charges. When the matter came up for mention and possible committal, magistrate Trevor Kasanda committed the duo to the High Court after receiving a certificate of committal from the DPP’s…...



