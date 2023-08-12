SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe has lodged a complaint before the Lusaka Magistrate Court’s criminal jurisdiction against Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba for defamation of character. The complaint is in relation to Musamba’s recent press briefing in which he said Dr M’membe’s statements on various social media platforms were inciting peace-loving Zambians into a civil disobedience. Dr M’membe has stated that Musamba’s utterances in their natural and ordinary meaning were meant and understood to mean that he was instigating rebellion and anarchy in the country. “In line with my belief, I have been commenting on various matters I verily believe to be of public interest. On August 8, 2023, one Graphael Musamba, the accused herein held a press briefing…...



