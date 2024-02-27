THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has moved its ruling on former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga’s bail application to February 29, 2024. This was after her lawyer, Isaac Simbeye, asked the court to consider her reply to the State’s opposition to the bail application. Katanga is serving her three-year sentence after she was convicted for being in possession of 10 Higer buses believed to be proceeds of crime, a sentence she has appealed against. However, the State urged the Court to dismiss Katanga’s application for bail pending appeal. When the matter came up before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Monday, Simbeye asked the magistrate for a short adjournment so that he could consider Katanga’s written reply to the state...



