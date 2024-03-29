THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed a 16-year-old boy accused of murder to the Lusaka High Court – Children’s Court for trial. Magistrate Anna Holland has told the juvenile’s lawyer to apply for bail in the Lusaka High Court. In this matter, a grade 10 pupil is facing one count of murder Contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that the juvenile, on December 31, 2023, in Lusaka, did murder Enock Chanda. When the matter came up for a ruling on an application for bail pending trial, Thursday, Magistrate Holland said she had considered the juvenile’s age, nature and seriousness of the offence and the child’s ties to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.