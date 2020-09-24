UNDER–20 Africa Cup of Nations winning striker Conlyde Luchanga has been left looking for a club, just a month before the start of the season after failing to sign a contract extension with Forest Rangers.

Yesterday, the club announced that it had let go of six players, among them Luchanga.

Other players who have left the club include Benson Chali, Jackson Silwimba and Gift Sikaonga whose contracts have ended while Henry Besa has been released.

“We would like to thank the above mentioned players for the contribution to the club and wish them the very best in their new endeavours,” a club statement read.

Of those released, Luchanga is undoubtedly the notable one, having set the stage alight since making his Super Division debut at Lusaka Dynamos under Perry Mutapa in 2015.

That season, he emerged Dynamos top scorer after scoring nine goals, which were enough to see him win the 2015 Young Player of the Year and help the then youthful Dynamos side to survive relegation.

His other achievements saw him score on his national team debut between Zambia and Mozambique in the 2016 Africa Nations Championship Qualifiers.

He later joined Power Dynamos in 2016, but his transfer was botched, having only played one game, leading him to return to Dynamos after a transfer dispute.

In 2016, he trekked to Israel to join Hapoel Ranana before returning to Dynamos in 2017.

Last year, he joined Forest Rangers but played a little role at the Ndola club.

Luchanga was part of the Under-20 national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in March this year and reached the quarter-finals at the 2017 FIFA South Korea World Cup.