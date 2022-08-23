THE national netball team started their World Cup qualification dream on a bright note, thumping Kenya 47-30 at the ongoing qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

The game characterised with action started with Kenya taking the lead as early as the first minute through Gina Otieno but the lead was a cancelled by the Zulu coached side through Besiye Katete.

Zambia ended the first quarter leading 11-6, thanks to goals from captain Beauty Nakazwe, Doreen Kasehela and Diana Banda who partnered well.

The Zulu coached side continued to dominate play and saw them end the second quarter with scores 21-16.

“Yes we have won the opening game which is very important and gives us a clear road map for rest of the tournament. The girls fought very hard looking at the height of our opponents. They played according to instructions. We started the first quarter with a lot of energy and we hope this win gives us the needed confidence going forward,” Zulu said.

Team Captain Beauty Nakazwe who was voted player of the match said winning the opening fixture was a morale booster for the team.

“It feels good to be voted as player of the match. Winning the opening fixture at every competition gives you a clear picture of how to tackle the remaining games. Our target is to record wins in all our group games in order to qualify into the semi-finals. We shall talk about the desire of winning it when we get there,” said Nakazwe.

Meanwhile Coach Zulu has demanded for solid performance from his lasses when they take on eSwatini this morning in the second Group fixture.

Zulu said beating eSwatini will demand players to give their all and dying a little for mother Zambia.

“We need to remain focused as a team and put aside the victory against Kenya. eSwatini is not a push over of a team and truth be told our fate will be determined today. We have another top tier fixture against Malawi who are highly rated,” said Zulu.