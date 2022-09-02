NATIONAL boxing team assistant coach Kennedy Kanyanta says he is honoured to continue contributing towards the development of the sport in the country.

Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Kanyanta who won a gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games said he was thrilled of being a part of coaching the boxing national team that won two medals at the just ended Games.

Kanyanta said seeing the boxers win medals brought back memories of his own exploits at the 2002 event.

“It’s an honour to continue contributing to the growth of boxing in the country. I’m thrilled by the achievement of boxers Stephen Zimba and Patrick Chinyemba. I’m happy to see the boys’ bang silver and bronze despite our target being gold medals,” Kanyanta said.

He said boxing has continued to impress at international level, adding that with more exposure Zambia was a force to reckon with.

“It’s been a great journey so far as a coach, I have won three medals and it’s a plus for me. We still have much more to achieve in the sport because I believe we are blessed with so much talent as a country and if properly natured, growth is just too enormous …we know more medals are coming which is an indicator that boxing growing in the country,” Kanyanta said.

Kanyanta said the abundant boxing talent needs to be properly nurtured and managed if the country was to continue reaping more medals at international level.

“Our goal is to reap more medals from Olympic Games. Talent is there and with the technical staff and current ZBF executive, I believe they have a progressive agenda which will lead us to good results always. We also need to realise the importance of not going to sleep when big games are over but for us to progress and attain the needed standards, we need to look forward and give boxers exposure,” said Kanyanta.

Kanyanta said hard work and discipline had finally paid off for Zimba and Chinyemba, adding that they should remain focused in order to qualify for the 2024 Games.

He said with the right exposure and preparation, Zimba and Chinyemba would deliver Zambia gold medals at the next Games.